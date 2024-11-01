عربي


Arab Men's Volleyball Tourney Opens In Bahrain


11/1/2024 7:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The 23rd Arab Men's Volleyball Championship opened with two games at Isa bin Rashid sports complex in Manama on Friday.
The first encounter saw Tunisia beating Oman 3-0, while the hosts defeated Iraq with a similar score in the second.
Kuwait is set to face Jordan in a Group B enconter at 4:00 pm., tomorrow, Saturday (Local time) and Qatar will face Saudi Arabia.
The tourney will continue until November 11. (end)
