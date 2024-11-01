Arab Men's Volleyball Tourney Opens In Bahrain

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The 23rd Arab Men's Volleyball Championship opened with two games at Isa bin Rashid sports complex in Manama on Friday. The first encounter saw Tunisia beating Oman 3-0, while the hosts defeated Iraq with a similar score in the second. Kuwait is set to face Jordan in a Group B enconter at 4:00 pm., tomorrow, Saturday (Local time) and Qatar will face Saudi Arabia. The tourney will continue until November 11. (end) kna

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.