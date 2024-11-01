Ayodhya’S Diwali Spectacle: A Record-Breaking Hindu Celebration Of Light And Tradition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The city of Ayodhya in northern India set a new Guinness World Record during its Diwali celebrations on October 30, 2024. Volunteers lit 2.51 million clay oil lamps along the banks of the Saryu River. This impressive display surpassed the previous year's record of 2.2 million lamps.



Over 30,000 volunteers, mostly college students, worked together to create this stunning visual spectacle. They arranged the lamps in a systematic pattern along 55 riverfront steps. The illuminated stretch extended for 1.5 kilometers, creating a mesmerizing sight for onlookers.



The event required significant resources. Organizers used approximately 91,000 liters of mustard oil to fuel the lamps. This massive undertaking transformed Ayodhya into a dazzling city of lights for the evening.



Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, holds great significance in Hindu culture. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival typically lasts five days and involves various traditions and celebrations.







This year's celebration in Ayodhya held special meaning for many. It marked the first Diwali since the inauguration of a controversial Hindu temple in the city. The temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, opened nine months earlier on the site of a former mosque.



The festivities included more than just the lamp lighting. Organizers arranged a laser show depicting scenes from the Ramayana epic. An eco-friendly fireworks display lit up the sky. Traditional decorations adorned the city's main highways.

Ayodhya's Diwali Spectacle: A Record-Breaking Celebration of Light and Tradition

A group of 1,100 priests performed a special prayer ceremony along the riverbanks. Folk cultural performances drew pilgrims to the streets. These elements combined to create a vibrant and immersive celebration.



Security measures were heightened for the event. Authorities deployed paramilitary commandos, bomb detectors, and dog squads. They also used face-recognition technology and real-time monitoring drones to ensure public safety.



The main Diwali celebrations across India took place on Thursday, November 1. However, Ayodhya's record-breaking lamp lighting served as a spectacular prelude to the nationwide festivities.



This event showcased India's ability to organize large-scale cultural celebrations. It also highlighted the ongoing importance of traditional festivals in modern Indian society. The record-breaking display attracted international attention to Ayodhya and its significance in Hindu culture.



As India continues to balance tradition with modernization, events like this serve as a bridge between past and present. They offer a way for people to connect with their cultural heritage while embracing contemporary forms of celebration.







