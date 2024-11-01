Unisense Launches Blueprint: Transforming Online Furniture And Home Décor Shopping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unisense , a leader in data analytics and AI-driven innovation, is excited to introduce its patent-pending Blueprint, a groundbreaking approach that redefines consumer experiences in furniture and home décor. Blueprint leverages advanced AI to organize, classify, and personalize furniture and décor catalogs, enabling consumers to interact with online offerings with a depth and precision akin to offline browsing.

Drawing from over two decades of experience in taxonomy and data science-dating back to the early days of Yahoo!-the Unisense team is uniquely positioned to deliver Blueprint as a foundational tool in eCommerce. Unisense has worked for several years with over 300 e-tailers, including one of Asia's largest furniture and home décor shops, perfecting the art of digital catalog management and consumer experience. This expertise, combined with the latest in generative AI, offers tremendous potential, creating an experience where consumers can navigate online catalogs with the clarity, intuition, and satisfaction of an in-store visit.

“Our Blueprint framework marks a new era in online discovery for furniture and décor,” said Kappu Anand, Chief Taxonomist at Unisense.“By merging our knowledge of data structuring with generative AI, we're enabling a structured, intuitive catalog that drives more engaging and effective online shopping experiences.”

Jayanth Vijayaraghavan, Chief of Product at Unisense, added,“Consumers deserve an immersive, connected shopping experience. Blueprint's AI-based structure allows users to find exactly what they're looking for, reflecting the offline ease of product discovery. We're thrilled to see the positive outcomes from integrating our data expertise with generative AI.”

Unisense's Blueprint delivers a scalable framework that not only improves catalog navigation but also streamlines product data management for retailers, driving both operational efficiency and enriched customer engagement. As this innovation transforms the online shopping journey, Unisense solidifies its position as an industry leader in furniture and home décor technology.

About Unisense:

Unisense is a leader in sensor technology and data analytics, dedicated to driving innovation across various industries, including furniture. Our mission is to provide actionable insights that empower professionals and enhance operational efficiency.

