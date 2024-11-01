The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jeffrey Phlegar As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jeffrey Phlegar is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Finance and Philanthropy.

Jeffrey Phlegar, CEO of MacKay Shields LLC and President and Founder of the NEPM Foundation, has made significant strides in both finance and philanthropy. With a distinguished career in asset management and a commitment to brain cancer research, Jeffrey is a prominent figure in the finance and a dedicated advocate for affected families.

Jeffrey holds a Master of Business Administration from Adelphi University (1990) and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Hofstra University (1998). His career includes a notable tenure as CEO of MacKay Shields LLC, where he successfully tripled assets and sustained profitability during challenging market conditions. He also played a key role in designing and implementing the U.S. Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) during the Global Financial Crisis and established a local entity in Europe and the UK for MacKay Shields. Additionally, he formed and led the special situations business unit at AllianceBernstein.

Currently, Jeffrey serves as President and Founder of the NEPM Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to brain cancer research and supporting affected families. Established in memory of his late wife, the foundation reflects Jeffrey's commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. He expresses deep gratitude to his family for their unwavering support throughout his career and philanthropic efforts.

Jeffrey's work history also includes roles as Chief Investment Officer for the Fixed Income Business Unit at AllianceBernstein LP, advisor to the U.S. Department of Treasury's Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, and member of the NYLIM (New York Life Investment Management) Management Committee. He has advised various fund boards and asset management companies, including New York Life Investment Management International, Candriam, Plainview Funds, and Brewer Lane Ventures Fund I and II.

A member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, Jeffrey emphasizes hard work and innovation in his professional philosophy. He believes in assembling strong teams and embracing change to drive success.

Looking ahead, Jeffrey plans to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on financial services and human capital, while continuing to contribute valuable insights as a thought leader in the finance industry.

