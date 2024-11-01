Sports Media Inc. NIL Program Empowers High School And College Athletes Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A soccer player is blurred in the background with a logo in front of it saying "Become a NIL Superstar"

SEVERANCE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sports Inc. is thrilled to launch its innovative Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Program, now open to high school and college across the U.S., this groundbreaking program offers athletes robust social media training, partnership development with local businesses, by focusing on sustainable branding and career-ready skills, Sports Media equips athletes to maximize their influence both on and off the field.With the recent shifts in NIL regulations, Sports Media Inc. NIL program offers a suite of services to support athletes in brand management and social media empowerment. These resources allow athletes to strategically amplify their online influence, establish connections with local businesses, and access career-ready skills essential for future professional environments. The program also provides NIL education for coaches, including grants and scholarship opportunities to enhance their athletes' journeys.Sports Media Inc. NIL supports student-athletes with four distinct package levels, each designed to match varying goals and career stages. Each tier provides essential tools, from foundational brand-building to advanced influencer marketing strategies."Sports Media's NIL program is a groundbreaking innovation-not just a way to hand student-athletes money, but a pathway for them to build and manage their own brand. Through our program, we provide advanced software to streamline their social media presence, launch product stores, create image galleries, and explore NFTs. Additionally, we offer financial literacy training and valuable internship opportunities. At Sports Media, we've brought together the best of the best to empower student-athletes to become NIL superstars.” –Dan Kost, CEO, Sports Media Inc.Key Features of Sports Media's NIL Program:Social Media Empowerment: Comprehensive training to elevate athletes' online presence.Local Business Partnerships: Building long-term NIL relationships with community businesses.Career-Ready Skills: Training in brand management and marketing, preparing athletes for future career paths.Grants for Coaches: Support for coaches through scholarships and resources for their student-athletes.Sports Media Inc. is a leader in sports and media marketing, is committed to innovative solutions that create real-world opportunities for student-athletes. With a track record in brand development and athlete empowerment, Sports Media Inc. stands at the forefront of NIL advocacy, ensuring athletes across the country can achieve success beyond their sports careers.For more information, please visit or contact Dan Kost.

