UN Chief Renews Call For Ceasefire In Sudan

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday reiterated his urgent appeal for a ceasefire in Sudan, emphasizing the need to protect civilians from further entrapment in an increasingly complex and dire situation.

In his statement, Guterres called on all parties involved in the Sudanese conflict to allow safe, immediate, and unrestricted humanitarian access to civilians in need. He urged that such efforts be pursued through all available means and in alignment with international humanitarian law. He further noted that his personal envoy to Sudan remains actively engaged with all parties and stakeholders, working to de-escalate the conflict and strengthen civilian protection measures.

Guterres voiced deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, highlighting the severe spread of hunger and disease, with half of the population now reliant on aid. He condemned the escalating violence and attacks targeting civilians in Al-Jazeera State, where countless civilians have been killed, detained, and displaced amid widespread looting of homes and marketplaces.

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in mid-April last year, has resulted in the deaths of over 20,000 people and displaced more than 10 million others, either internally or as refugees, according to UN reports.