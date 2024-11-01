From Nickelodeon To Substack: Greg Nix Releases His Animated Short, PLEASE GIVE ME AN OSCAR PLEASE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Please Give Me An Oscar Please short poster

An Unconventional Approach to Oscar Gold: Stop-Motion, Social Commentary, and Desperate Begging

- Greg NixLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a move that combines comedy, artistic independence, and just a touch of desperation, Greg Nix is releasing his debut short film, PLEASE GIVE ME AN OSCAR PLEASE , exclusively on Substack.The film–written, directed by, and starring Nix–-is a chaotic blend of stop-motion, digital animation, and generative AI. This unconventional short is available immediately at or by subscribing to the humor newsletter Chortle ( )."My goal with this film is to win an Oscar," Nix explains.“Aside from that, I wanted to make something that felt as absurd and unhinged as our current reality.”But beneath the humor, PLEASE GIVE ME AN OSCAR PLEASE taps into deeper themes. "This film is my way of reflecting on how chaos is reshaping contemporary American life,” Nix continues.“The blend of animation styles-stop-motion, black-and-white photography, AI-was meant to create an experience that's as fractured as living through the Trump era.”The film was created entirely in Nix's garage during the recent Hollywood strikes and ensuing industry slowdown.“With the entertainment industry essentially on pause, I've been a stay-at-home dad to a newborn, and making this film kept me sane–or at least gave me a place to direct my insanity,” says Nix.PLEASE GIVE ME AN OSCAR PLEASE is releasing directly to viewers via Nix's humor newsletter, Chortle.“I believe the entertainment industry's best hope for a more equitable future lies in artists owning and distributing their own projects. This is a test of that theory,” he says.“So I hope it doesn't fail.”For more information and to watch PLEASE GIVE ME AN OSCAR PLEASE, visit or .About Greg Nix:Greg Nix is a writer, comedian, and the editor of daily humor newsletter Chortle. Nix has developed projects with Nickelodeon and Viacom Digital Studios and written for series such as Glitch Techs (Netflix) and Masha and the Bear (Animaccord). He was previously a long-time writer and performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. His debut short film, PLEASE GIVE ME AN OSCAR PLEASE, marks his first foray into directing and distributing his own work.About Chortle:Chortle is a humor newsletter for anyone who chuckles, guffaws, snickers, hoots, or otherwise expresses mirth–think McSweeney's or Shouts and Murmurs, plus a dash of The AV Club. Every weekday, you get a sharp, thought-provoking and (most importantly) laughter-inducing comedy piece from one of our contributors. Subscribe to Chortle at .

TEASER: Please Give Me An Oscar Please

