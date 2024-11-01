Commonwealth LNG Launches Significant Healthcare And Education Initiatives In Southwest Louisiana Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LNG developer underscores long-term commitment to the area by sponsoring a mobile healthcare unit, hospital rebuilding project, college scholarships, and funding for educational student travel

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth ("Commonwealth"), a Kimmeridge portfolio company, today announced a comprehensive package of community support initiatives for Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the future site of Commonwealth's LNG export terminal, which is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2025. Commonwealth's community investments will focus on providing critical healthcare infrastructure and educational opportunities for local residents.

Healthcare Initiatives

Commonwealth LNG export facility under development in Cameron, Louisiana

Continue Reading

As part of its community investment plan, Commonwealth will donate a $450,000 mobile healthcare unit to the Lower Cameron Hospital Service District and commit long-term funding to help rebuild South Cameron Memorial Hospital following Hurricane Laura. The mobile healthcare unit will address the immediate healthcare needs of Cameron Parish residents, workers, tourists, and volunteers while site preparation and construction commence on the new hospital. Commonwealth will help cover the upfront costs of rebuilding the new hospital, addressing the gap between construction expenses and reimbursement from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Educational Initiatives

Commonwealth also announced three significant educational contributions:



A $200,000 foundational grant to Cameron Parish School Board to launch the Explorer Program, funding student travel to participate in leadership skills training programs and/or enrichment opportunities in science, technology, engineering or math

A $200,000 endowment for college tuition scholarships at SOWELA Technical Community College A $200,000 endowment for college tuition scholarships at McNeese State University

These initiatives aim to improve access to career-building leadership training and higher education opportunities for students in the region.

Farhad Ahrabi, Commonwealth President and CEO, said, "Commonwealth is focused on making investments in the region that go far beyond our business operations. We are committed to being long-term partners in the development and well-being of our neighbors. By supporting immediate healthcare needs and long-term educational opportunities, we aim to contribute to a thriving, sustainable future for our host community of Cameron and its surrounding region for generations to come."

About Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG is a 9.5 mtpa LNG export terminal project located on the Calcasieu River at the Gulf of Mexico near Cameron, Louisiana. The project's leadership team is committed to building a world-class LNG facility by staying relentlessly focused on managing risk and lowering capital cost.

About Kimmeridge

Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager focused on the energy sector. The firm is differentiated by its direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management, proven sustainability track record and proprietary research and data gathering.

For more information, please contact:

Commonwealth LNG

Lyle Hanna

VP, Corporate Communications

346-352-3346

SOURCE Kimmeridge

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED