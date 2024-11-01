The Casual Pint Welcomes Retail And Real Estate Strategist David Hinkle As Strategic Advisor For Franchise Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Casual Pint , the popular craft beer franchise originating from Knoxville, TN, is thrilled to announce the addition of David Hinkle as Strategic Advisor to drive franchise sales and support the brand's expansion efforts nationwide. With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in retail, real estate, and business strategy, Hinkle brings a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in scaling The Casual Pint's franchise operations and solidifying its position as a premier destination for craft beer lovers and casual diners alikeHinkle's extensive background in retail and outlet growth includes notable expertise in site acquisition, feasibility analysis, strategic planning, operational budgeting and financial structuring. Known for his forward-thinking approach and results-driven leadership, Hinkle has successfully guided private equity groups, start-ups, and mature companies through various stages of growth, positioning them for capital raisings, public offerings, and strategic exit strategies. His proven track record in acquisitions and tenant representation will allow The Casual Pint to identify and secure prime locations as the brand continues to grow.As Principal and Co-Founder of TORG, Hinkle has established a successful consulting firm, applying his retail and real estate insights to a wide range of companies, from emerging ventures to established enterprises. His unique expertise includes handling over 7 million square feet of leased retail space and negotiating transactions across 44 states, which aligns perfectly with The Casual Pint's goals to reach new markets and expand its community-centric brand.Previously, as President and CEO of National Book Warehouse, Inc. (NBW), Hinkle helped expand the specialty retailer to become the fourth-largest bookseller in the United States, overseeing 185 stores and 1,100 employees nationwide.“We're beyond excited to welcome David to The Casual Pint team,” said Josh Robinette, CEO of The Casual Pint.“David's depth of experience in retail growth and his innovative approach to strategic planning will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of expansion. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to strengthen our brand presence and attract new franchise partners who share our passion for craft beer and community.”In addition to his professional experience, Hinkle has served as Co-Chair of the Outlet Retail Manufacturers Association (ORMA) and is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), where he has earned the respected SCLS designation. He is frequently sought out as a speaker and moderator at industry conferences, including the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and ICSC events, and his insights regularly appear in both general news media and trade publications.As The Casual Pint continues its growth trajectory, Hinkle's role will focus on developing strategies to attract new franchisees and support existing ones in achieving operational excellence. His appointment signals an exciting new chapter for The Casual Pint as it continues to blend high-quality craft beer with a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional food.David can be reached by email at ... or by phone at (865) 207-6954‬.For more information about The Casual Pint and franchise opportunities, please visit TheCasualPint .

