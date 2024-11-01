U.S. SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH & LET's TALK WOMXN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What Women Want: Fortifying our Democracy. 11/3 5-8pm Vermilion. Evening of Policy Soapboxes & Gourmet Democracy Fare.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We invite you to an evening to rally votes, rally funds, and rally policy on the eve of this historic election. Hear powerful policy soapboxes from leaders across walks:U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pulitzer finalist author Rebecca Makkai, policy commentator Jill Wine-Banks, Chicago Riverwalk leading architect Carol Ross Barney FAIA, CEO YMCA Chicago Dorri McWhorter, and Let's Talk Womxn & Vermilion founder Rohini Dey, PhD. These leaders will stand on a soapbox with 6-minute crisp policy talks.The evening also features Kamala/Democracy/Freedom gourmet food stations & cocktails by Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs, proud women-owners, and employers. Men and all allies are very welcome. This is an interactive, intellectually provocative, gourmet evening to support the Harris campaign and Harris Victory Fund.This evening is a collaboration by women leaders and entrepreneurs to amplify policy perspectives to fortify women in the US and to fortify our democracy. "I'm proud to host this evening at this pivotal juncture of a 235-year overdue woman President. When so much is at stake for women's rights and our democracy, we're doing all we can to ensure the right and historic outcome versus a calamitous one," says Let's Talk Womxn & Vermilion Founder Dey, PhD.Tastings by Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs include Doriana Isufi Owner Molly's Cupcakes "Kamala 2024 Freedom Cake" (celebratory three tier cake that will be cut at the event), Owner Jessica Perjes Tacotlan "For The People Birria Tacos," Owner Stephanie Hart Brown Sugar Bakery "Kamala Cupcakes," Owner Tigist Reda Demera "Unity Injera Messob," Owner Rohini Dey PhD Vermilion "My Drink My Choice Cocktail," "Not Going Back Fried Chicken" & "Joyful Artichoke Fritters," and fare by Owner Yasmin Curtis Two Fish Crab Shack and Owner Taylor Mason Taylor's Tacos.This event is at Vermilion, 10 W Hubbard St, 5-8pm Sunday 11/3. 100% of the ticket proceeds benefit the Harris Victory Fund, $100 minimum donation per guest. Registration is here: .ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXNLet's Talk Womxn (LTW) is a lauded action movement to empower women restaurateurs and food/beverage entrepreneurs. It is a unique model of positive "collaboration by competitors" with 0 dues, 0 overheads, 0 staff, 0 elitism, 0 bureaucracy, 100% volunteer led. It is open to all women-owners in food/drink, allocates all revenue to members, hosts visible meaningful initiatives, and implements all-year learning & real-world support for its entrepreneurs. LTW is the antithesis of conventional associations, foundations, and forums. It defies the model of women's leadership panels, conferences, and lunches that abound - especially in March - claiming to empower women. Founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey PhD in 2020, LTW is now in 15 cities across the US and Canada with 900+ women owners. LTW women owners are the pivotal dining soft-power and proud ambassadors of their cities. LTW is nourished by leading women-owner Cohosts in each city: Chicago, Boston, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix,

