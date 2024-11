Duke Energy Offers Ways Customers Can Save Energy And Money Ahead Of The Winter Months

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Free home assessment available in-home and virtually.

Seal and insulate your home and save through rebate program. B-roll available: Virtual home energy assessment , energy efficiency tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As daylight saving time ends this weekend, it's time to turn back our clocks and lock in energy savings ahead of the winter season.

"Our goal is to help give customers greater control over their energy use and provide them with more options to save money," said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. "With winter around the corner when energy usage typically increases, it's a good time to take advantage of our self-service platforms that help our customers make informed decisions for their household energy use."

Energy-saving solutions

Duke Energy customers can take advantage of a free home energy assessment through the Home Energy House Call program to prepare their home for cooler temperatures. Through education and awareness of energy use from energy specialists, customers find ways to save energy and money by being more efficient. Customers receive a free energy efficiency kit, a customized usage report, low-cost tips and expert recommendations to help them see energy savings.

Another way customers can save is through the Smart $aver®

home improvement rebate programs . Insulating and sealing your home ahead of the winter months will help keep warm air in and cold air out to help manage energy and save money.

Customers can also save by signing up for our Flex Savings Option – a time-of-use rate that enables you to lower your energy costs by simply shifting portions of your energy use to off-peak times. Powered by your smart meter, it's a rate designed to give you greater control over managing your energy bill.

Better predict what you'll spend on electricity by reviewing the Usage Alerts that arrive midway through a billing cycle. By having a smart meter and an email address on file, customers automatically are enrolled to receive a Usage Alert notification that shows how much electricity customers are using and how much it may cost in time to adjust. Customers can track energy usage down to the hour, day or week. The goal is to see when energy use is spiking and adjust habits that may be driving it up. Simply sign in to your online account or create one here .

Low- to no-cost energy-saving tips and projects

In addition to our programs, incentives and rates, customers can also use these low- to no-cost tips to save energy this season:



Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bills.

One of the easiest things customers can do for heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy and can increase costs. Also, have heating systems checked regularly by a qualified heating and air conditioning contractor to maintain efficiency and peak performance.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

One of the best energy-saving habits you can do each year is to check windows, doors and vents for air leaks. Caulking, sealing and weatherstripping leaks can save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Replacing just six of your most frequently used bulbs with LEDs can save up to $480 over the lifetime of the bulbs.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room. (Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor.) While fans move air and make people more comfortable, they do not provide heat, so remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room. Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second biggest user of energy in your home.

Visit our Season of Savings webpage for more information: duke-energy/SeasonalSavings .

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at

duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on

X ,

LinkedIn ,

Instagram

and

Facebook , and visit illumination

for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Caroline Fountain

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_CarolineF

SOURCE Duke Energy

