Data Foundation And Crosswalk Labs Provide Open Data On Neighborhood-Level Emissions In United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Climate Data Collaborative

CO2 Open Data Portal, a Partnership between Crosswalk Labs and the Data Foundation's Climate Data Collaborative

Climate Data Collaborative to Host Virtual Event About Priorities on November 7

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the launch of the Data Foundation 's Climate Data Collaborative in September 2024, Crosswalk Labs and the Data Foundation unveil significant progress in their joint effort and partnership to provide open access to CO2 emissions data for every neighborhood in the United States through 2023.Crosswalk Labs and the Data Foundation created their partnership on September 26, 2024, during NYC Climate Week. This collaboration marks a significant step toward democratizing climate data and empowering local communities to take informed climate action.Since the initial announcement, the partnership has:--Launched an open data portal at crosswalk, providing free access to neighborhood-level emissions data;--Is working to expand coverage to include verifiable emissions estimates for all U.S. census tracts for additional years; and--Begun outreach to local governments and community organizations to promote the use of this data in climate action planning."The Data Foundation's partnership with Crosswalk Labs exemplifies the mission of our Climate Data Collaborative - to break down data silos and create a robust climate data infrastructure," said Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "By providing free access to neighborhood-level emissions data, we're empowering communities of all sizes with the information they need to drive local climate initiatives and measure their progress."Crosswalk Labs' innovative data approach integrates multiple sources of activity-based data to generate verifiable emissions estimates at the neighborhood level. By making granular data openly available, the partnership aims to equip over 10,000 additional communities with the ability to access, report, and analyze their local emissions.This resource will enable users to view CO2 emissions for their local areas, track changes over time, and compare data across different communities."Crosswalk Labs is thrilled to partner with the Data Foundation to democratize access to critical climate data,” said Jason Burnett, CEO of Crosswalk Labs.“Our goal is to ensure that everyone, from policymakers to community leaders, can make climate decisions based on the same credible information. Our collaboration is helping to level the playing field, allowing communities of all resource levels to begin developing data-driven climate strategies."The partnership builds on the Data Foundation's recently announced Climate Data Collaborative, which aims to develop standardized methods for quantifying greenhouse gas reductions, create data-sharing frameworks, and build user-friendly tools to make climate data more accessible and actionable.To further advance these goals, the Climate Data Collaborative will host a virtual event on November 7 at 1 pm ET: "Empowering Climate Action Through Open-Source Greenhouse Gas Data.” The session will showcase how communities can leverage these new emissions data tools and explore the Collaborative's broader vision for standardizing climate data. To register for the virtual event, visit datafoundation/event/the-climate-data-collaborative###About the Climate Data CollaborativeAccess the open data portal for emissions data at crosswalk For more information on the Climate Data Collaborative, visit . On November 7, 2024 at 1 pm ET, the Data Foundation's Climate Data Collaborative will host a virtual event,“Empowering Climate Action Through Open-Source Greenhouse Gas Data.” RSVP to attend:About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. Learn more at .About Crosswalk LabsCrosswalk Labs is a science and technology company delivering inventories of greenhouse gas emissions across the United States. Crosswalk Labs provides industry and governments a unique tool to measure, manage, and reduce emissions. Learn more at .

Ryan Alexander

Data Foundation

+1 2029641120

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.