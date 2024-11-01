TRUFF's HOLIDAY GIFT SET SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH's FAVORITE THINGS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TRUFF Celebrates Sixth Time On Oprah's Coveted List Of Holiday Must-Haves

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF, the luxury condiment brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, announced today that the brand's new Holiday Gift Set has been named to the

2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12. Oprah's Favorite Things is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year marks TRUFF's sixth appearance on the prestigious list.

TRUFF Holiday Gift Set

As Oprah says on OprahDaily , "Even I, a longtime TRUFF fan, wondered about the new 2024 Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce – but oh, this flavor combo is delicious! And of course, the Habanero Hot Sauce bottle in this set is for friends and family who want full-throttle heat."

TRUFF's Holiday Gift Set is a delightfully festive combination of hot sauces designed for those who crave an extra kick of flavor. Featuring TRUFF's Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce and Habanero Hot Sauce, with their cheerful green and red labels and packaged in a gorgeous white VIP box, this gift set is holiday-ready –

no wrapping needed!



TRUFF Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce boasts a unique blend of black winter truffles with the fiery warmth of green jalapeño peppers, and the refreshing zing of lime. TRUFF Habanero Hot Sauce is a delicious blend of red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and red habanero powder, for a "less sweet, more heat" rendition of the brand's flagship Original Hot Sauce.

"We're excited to introduce a gift that truly embodies the essence of the holidays," says Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "The Holiday Gift Set not only showcases the festive colors of the season, but it also combines two of our most unique hot sauces for a gift that appeals to a variety of tastes and joins people together to enjoy delicious and memorable meals around the table."

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country.

TRUFF's Holiday Gift Set will be available for purchase at TRUFF and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at , as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

To see the full list of items please visit: .

ABOUT TRUFF

TRUFF's lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF has expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like Pasta Sauce, Mayonnaise, Truffle Oil and Truffle Salt. You can find TRUFF's variety of products in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit for more information and recipes.

