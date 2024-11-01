Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Set SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH's FAVORITE THINGS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Beverly Hills announced today that the Lip Velvet Set is included in

2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily

and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: .

As Oprah says on OprahDaily , "I've loved Anastasia since she first started doing my brows-she's the brow queen. Her matte lipsticks are incredible, too. She normally only gifts this set of six to clients, so it's special that she's sharing it with us."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Collection features six shades of velvet-smooth lip mousse in essential neutrals with weightless, full pigment, true-matte color, cushioned, comfortable wear and a smoothing lip finish that allows you to line and apply with a multifunctional, teardrop-shaped cushioned wand.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance

to win all of the items

on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( )

which runs from

November 12 through November 23, 2024.

Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring the Lip Velvet Set on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things List

hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.

About Anastasia Beverly Hills

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category.

SOURCE Anastasia Beverly Hills

