Workfusion Named A Category Leader In The Chartis Risktech Quadrant® For KYC Solutions

Recognition as a leader in KYC, plus being named an AI category winner in the RiskTechAI50®, highlight the company's leadership in crime compliance technology

WorkFusion , a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC), today announced that it has been named a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC Data and Solutions, 2024. It was also recognized recently as the winner for the Workflow and category in Chartis' RiskTechAI50® 2024 .

Chartis is a research and advisory firm that supports financial services firms in the areas of risk, compliance and RegTech.

"WorkFusion's bespoke AI assistance is a unique capability in the KYC marketplace and can be utilized in such areas as alert adjudication, automation and onboarding," said Chartis Research Principal Philip Mackenzie. "Together with this cutting-edge leveraging of AI, the company's strategy and consistent growth were key factors in WorkFusion's designation as a category leader in the KYC Solutions quadrant."

WorkFusion CEO Adam Famularo said, "We welcome the recognition by Chartis of our advanced KYC technology and expertise. Banks and financial institutions are contending with an increasingly complex and burgeoning landscape of bad actors attempting to exploit the global financial system. Every day, our AI Agents are helping financial crime compliance teams mitigate risk and transform KYC processes by reducing manual work and delivering a faster, easier onboarding experience for customers."



WorkFusion's AI-driven solutions prowess has previously been highlighted by other expert assessments, including being recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Banking-specific IDP Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. "WorkFusion's 'Digital Workers' offering has stimulated the IDP market by giving users pre-trained ML models for specific use cases, especially within the banking compliance arena."

Chartis assessed the WorkFusion platform, called Work, as well as the WorkFusion AI Agents for financial crime compliance (FCC), by reviewing and analyzing in-depth product information, live demonstrations of WorkFusion AI Agents for FCC in action and interviews with WorkFusion product experts.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC). Its AI Agents are purpose-built workers that augment compliance teams in level 1 analyst functions and alleviate the tedious tasks associated with anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, customer onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring (TM) and customer service. WorkFusion's AI solutions are technology controls that mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture. To "put AI to work" for your organization, visit workfusion.

