Dutch Foreign Minister: Pows, Illegally Detained Civilians, Deported Children Must Be Returned

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, ​​said Russia must return Ukrainian prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians, and deported children.

The minister made the statement via , Ukrinform reports.

"The human impact of Russia's war on Ukraine is enormous. Prisoners of war, unlawfully detained civilians and deported children must be returned. My message at this week's Ministerial on the Human Dimension of Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Formula in Canada,” the minister said.

He also emphasized that "the Netherlands supports Ukraine on the way to a just and durable peace. We will continue our efforts for detained and deported Ukrainians, including children: contributing to investigations, imposing sanctions, helping to bring abducted children home, and raising awareness."

As reported, a two-day thematic conference on the fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula "Release of prisoners of war and deported persons" completed in Montreal, Canada. Representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations took part in the event. It was jointly organized by Canada and Norway as co-chairs of the working group on the implementation of the said point of the formula.