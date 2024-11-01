Stanton Optical Opens New Store In Edinburg, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel StantonEDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in 201 E. Trenton Rd. Suite 2, Edinburg, TX 78539, strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less"We're delighted to announce the opening of our 1st Stanton Optical store in the vibrant community of Edinburg, TX, and our 4th store in the Harlingen market-as we continue to deliver a selection of frames that complement a city known for its vibrant cultural heritage and rich biodiversity," said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. "For over seventeen years, we've committed to making eye care both affordable and convenient. In today's economic climate, we prioritize offering the best prices on eye exams, glasses, and top contact lens brands by leveraging direct relationships with manufacturers. We strive to provide eye care solutions that are accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they have vision insurance."With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical also offers various over-the-counter eye care solutions. Stanton Optical accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.List of all Harlingen Stanton Optical stores:-614 E. Expressway 83 #110, McAllen, TX 78503-4295 N. Expressway 77/83 Expy, Brownsville, TX 78520-2801 W. Expressway 83, Harlingen, TX 78552-201 E. Trenton Rd. Suite 2, Edinburg, TX 78539Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated optometrists and ophthalmologists to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in Edinburg are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.The new location is less than 4 miles from the Museum of South Texas History, and a walking distance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (956) 242-4334.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

