WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Kamala Harris has been named the most influential woman working in security today, according to the inaugural National Security News (NSN) top 50 most influential women in security list.

Recognized for her efforts, Harris has played a crucial role in maintaining a united international coalition in support of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, showcasing the vital contributions of women in shaping global security. Among other women appearing on the list are former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; former president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen;

and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to join the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"As the national security landscape has evolved, women have increasingly become key decision-makers" said Sean Rayment, editor of NSN. "However, their contributions have largely gone unnoticed. We are honored to shed more light on the invaluable contribution these women make in protecting the globe."

The NSN Top 50 Women in Security List is a first of its kind, aiming to shed light on this by emphasizing the significance of gender diversity in leadership roles and inspiring future generations of female leaders.

In recognizing Vice President Harris, NSN cited her clear understanding of the power of American military deterrence, and has promised to preserve the American military's status as the most "lethal" force in the world.

Prime Minister Meloni, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated that her government would never backtrack on its support for Ukraine. She said this decision is not just morally right but also in the national interest given it was aimed at safeguarding rules designed to protect a country's national integrity.

In addition to the honorees listed above, other category leaders include Lisa Monaco,

a former federal prosecutor serving as United States Deputy Attorney General; U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines; Wendy Noble, the Deputy Director of the U.S. National Security Agency; South Korean diplomat Kang Kyung-wha; Kristalina Georgieva,

a managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Libera and Africa's first female head of state.

The NSN list looked at 10 separate categories which included:

Strategists ,

Allies ,

Truth Seekers ,

Warriors ,

Innovators ,

Guardians ,

Financiers ,

Builders ,

Peacemakers ,

and

Planet Keepers .

About:

National Security News (NSN) provides coverage and analysis on underreported global security issues, including military affairs, cybersecurity, and geopolitical developments. Committed to journalistic integrity, NSN serves as a vital resource for policymakers and industry professionals, offering insights into the complexities of today's security landscape.



National Security News

