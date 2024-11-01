Founder Group Limited Announces USD$3.8 Million New Solar EPCC Photovoltaic Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SELANGOR, Malaysia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (“FGL” or the“Company”), a leading engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) solutions provider for solar photovoltaic systems in Malaysia, today announced that its subsidiary, Founder Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract to develop a solar power system for a Malaysian higher education institution. This contract encompasses the full development, design, installation, construction, and commissioning of an on-site solar PV system for the institution's electricity generation and consumption. Valued at approximately USD$3.8 million, the project is expected to be completed within nine months.

Mr. Lee Seng Chi, Chairman & CEO of Founder Group Limited, commented,“We are delighted to announce this significant contract, which underscores the demand for our customized solar energy solutions. This project aligns with Malaysia's National Energy Policy, which aims to increase renewable energy capacity from the current 25% to 70% by 2050. The government's commitment to expanding renewable energy presents substantial growth opportunities for our company. We are poised to contribute to this national agenda and anticipate announcing additional EPCC solar PV projects in the coming quarters as we expand our operations in Southeast Asia.”

This announcement reflects Founder Group's dedication to advancing solar infrastructure in Malaysia and supporting the nation's transition to sustainable energy sources. The Company remains committed to delivering high-quality, customized solar solutions to meet the evolving energy needs of the region.

About Founder Group Limited

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company's primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company's mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

Safe Harbor Statement

