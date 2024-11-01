Humber River Health Exceeds Provincial And National Benchmarks In Patient Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humber River (Humber) has outperformed provincial and national benchmarks in patient safety, according to the latest Hospital Harm results released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). Humber's patient safety metrics are 60 per cent stronger than provincial and national hospital average, marking the sixth consecutive year the hospital has maintained this leading standard.

The newly released 2023-2024 CIHI data was celebrated during Canadian Patient Safety Week and underscores Humber's dedication to delivering safe, high-quality care in every aspect of its operations. Humber's Apotex Emergency Department (ED) is the busiest in Ontario, serving almost 140,000 patients annually. Despite this, the hospital maintains one of the safest care environments in Canada. In 2023 alone, the hospital saw a ten per cent year-over-year drop in sepsis cases, a 40 per cent reduction in medical emergencies, and a medication error rate of just 0.009 per cent.

Humber's commitment to safety is further demonstrated by its top-five ranking among Ontario hospitals in the American College of Surgeons' 2023 National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP), which tracks critical surgical outcomes such as complications, infections, and unplanned readmissions.

“Our goal has always been to create an environment where safety and quality go hand-in-hand with innovation,” says Barb Collins, President and CEO of Humber River Health.“We constantly push ourselves to not just meet but exceed the standards of care, allowing us to provide our community with high-quality, high reliability healthcare every day.”

Humber's culture of safety extends to both staff and patient involvement. Rigorous training simulations equip staff to manage complex patient interactions and respond effectively to emergencies. This includes ensuring staff understand how to leverage technology to provide quality patient care. Further, Humber's Patient and Family Advisor (PFA) program and Corporate Patient and Family Advisory Committee (PFAC) provide an avenue for patients and families to share feedback. These insights inform policy changes within the hospital and help enhance quality of care.

The hospital's technological innovations further enhance safety. Real-time data and algorithms from Humber's Command Centre help monitor patient flow, vital signs, and staffing levels, with early-warning systems that help prevent critical incidents. Enhanced surgical systems, such as the da Vinci Xi, ROSA Knee System, and Intellijoint HIP enable minimally invasive procedures that reducing complications and support faster recovery times.

“The public may not always see the extensive efforts behind Humber's safety initiatives, but the impact is clear,” said Collins.“As Canadian Patient Safety Week 2024 comes to a close, we will continue to focus on safety, innovation and high-reliability care.”

At Humber River Health, we're finding a cure for healthcare.

Humber River Health is one of Canada's largest community acute care hospitals, serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The multi-site hospital currently operates out of its Wilson Avenue acute care site, Finch, and Church Campus' with over 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 500 volunteers. Humber River Health uses a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild elements of care, making technology work for staff and physicians, giving them more time to spend with patients.

