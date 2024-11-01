Kashmiri Muslims Will Regret Exodus Of Pandits One Day: Jitendra Singh

Singh said that significant positive changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, and that deep down, common people, including Kashmir Muslims, are happy about it.

“Kashmir is no longer Kashmir without the presence of Kashmiri Pandits. The composite culture that Kashmir is already known for has been possible because of the presence of the Kashmiri Pandit community there,” Singh said addressing a function here.

The minister, who inaugurated the Mata Saraswati Auditorium at the Gandhi Memorial College, said“I have no hesitation in saying this. Despite sounding orthodox or even rebellious, I have said that the day would come when the majority community in Kashmir would regret the exodus of Pandits. I believe this is going to happen soon.”

He said that the values of composite upbringing, once imparted to children, are now fading.“This was not realised immediately, but after two or three generations, it is being felt,” he added.

The Union minister emphasised that Kashmir's unique composite culture must be restored. Referring to his interaction with intellectuals of the Kashmiri Pandit community back in 90s, he said the heritage of the Valley was kept alive by Kashmiri Pandits living harmoniously with other communities.

Singh reiterated that things have improved in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370.“In their hearts, even the common man in the Kashmir Muslim community is supportive of its revocation,” he said.

The minister highlighted the government's efforts to revamp India's education sector in line with the needs of contemporary India.

Discussing the key features of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he emphasised that it aims to liberate students from choices imposed on them by parents or peers when selecting educational paths.

He noted that with the NEP's implementation, students are now free to pursue higher courses that align with their talents.

Singh urged teachers to recognise and nurture students' inherent talents, guiding them to contribute to nation-building. He said India is on par with other nations, particularly in education, science, and technology, as well as in start-ups.

Singh said teachers had a crucial role in shaping students' futures and encouraged them to motivate students to utilise technology to gain knowledge. He added that affordable educational resources are readily available today.

Calling for the exploration of the Himalayan bio-resources, Singh remarked that they hold the potential for adding value to India's economy. He encouraged teachers to inspire students to pursue start-up initiatives as new avenues for self-employment.

The minister also informed that the government has decided to organise start-up exhibitions across the country to raise awareness. One such exhibition will be held in Srinagar soon, he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now