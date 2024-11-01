عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmiri Muslims Will Regret Exodus Of Pandits One Day: Jitendra Singh

Kashmiri Muslims Will Regret Exodus Of Pandits One Day: Jitendra Singh


11/1/2024 7:07:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu -Asserting that the majority community in Kashmir will one day regret the“exodus” of Kashmiri Pandits, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Kashmir is incomplete without their presence.

Singh said that significant positive changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, and that deep down, common people, including Kashmir Muslims, are happy about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kashmir is no longer Kashmir without the presence of Kashmiri Pandits. The composite culture that Kashmir is already known for has been possible because of the presence of the Kashmiri Pandit community there,” Singh said addressing a function here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who inaugurated the Mata Saraswati Auditorium at the Gandhi Memorial College, said“I have no hesitation in saying this. Despite sounding orthodox or even rebellious, I have said that the day would come when the majority community in Kashmir would regret the exodus of Pandits. I believe this is going to happen soon.”

He said that the values of composite upbringing, once imparted to children, are now fading.“This was not realised immediately, but after two or three generations, it is being felt,” he added.

Read Also From Being 'Taboo', BJP Rose With Highest Vote Share In J&K Polls: Jitendra Singh Waiting For Return Of KPs: Dr Farooq

The Union minister emphasised that Kashmir's unique composite culture must be restored. Referring to his interaction with intellectuals of the Kashmiri Pandit community back in 90s, he said the heritage of the Valley was kept alive by Kashmiri Pandits living harmoniously with other communities.

Singh reiterated that things have improved in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370.“In their hearts, even the common man in the Kashmir Muslim community is supportive of its revocation,” he said.

The minister highlighted the government's efforts to revamp India's education sector in line with the needs of contemporary India.

Discussing the key features of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he emphasised that it aims to liberate students from choices imposed on them by parents or peers when selecting educational paths.

He noted that with the NEP's implementation, students are now free to pursue higher courses that align with their talents.

Singh urged teachers to recognise and nurture students' inherent talents, guiding them to contribute to nation-building. He said India is on par with other nations, particularly in education, science, and technology, as well as in start-ups.

Singh said teachers had a crucial role in shaping students' futures and encouraged them to motivate students to utilise technology to gain knowledge. He added that affordable educational resources are readily available today.

Calling for the exploration of the Himalayan bio-resources, Singh remarked that they hold the potential for adding value to India's economy. He encouraged teachers to inspire students to pursue start-up initiatives as new avenues for self-employment.

The minister also informed that the government has decided to organise start-up exhibitions across the country to raise awareness. One such exhibition will be held in Srinagar soon, he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01112024000215011059ID1108841261


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search