Sleigh The Season: Dutch Bros Unwraps 2024 Holiday Menu

Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane are home for holidays with a new fave!

Dutch Bros is making it a season to remember with this year's holiday trio. Here to make the holidays groovy and bright, the

Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha

and

Winter Shimmer Rebel

are now available at all 950+ Dutch Bros locations.

Thebrings warmth and cheer to all who are near with hazelnut mocha topped withSoft TopTMand caramel drizzle.Thereflects a journey through a chilly winter wonderland with peppermint mocha and Soft TopTM covered with candy cane sprinks.Theoffers a festive twist on our Rebel energy drink by blending together blue raspberry and sweet cream with Soft TopTM and shimmer sprinks on top.

"This year's trio captures the cozy and enchanting spirit of the season with our beloved Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane flavors," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Dutch Bros is all about getting creative and innovative, which is why we're stoked to introduce the Winter Shimmer Rebel to our customers as a unique seasonal drink to try."

Each drink is served in one of six festive cup designs, including ones for kids and pups! These cups are perfect for celebrating the season with snowflakes, candy canes, ornaments and more winter delights!

Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha and Winter Shimmer Rebel are available while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at over 950 locations across 18 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros RebelTM energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit

, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on

Instagram ,

Facebook

&

TikTok , and download the

Dutch Bros app

to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!



