Russian Army Loses 1,460 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2024, amounted to about 696,410 people, including 1,460 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,162 (+6) Russian tanks, 18,470 (+20) armored combat vehicles, 20,039 (+26) artillery systems, 1,244 (+1) MLRS, 994 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 18,088 (+25), missiles - 2,628 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 28,038 (+77), special equipment - 3,579 (+9).

Four injured as Russian drone attacks civilian vehicle inregion

The data is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 31, as of 22:00, 150 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian aggressors took place at the front , most of them in the Kurakhove sector.