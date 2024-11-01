Russian Army Loses 1,460 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
11/1/2024 5:13:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2024, amounted to about 696,410 people, including 1,460 people over the past day.
This is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,162 (+6) Russian tanks, 18,470 (+20) armored combat vehicles, 20,039 (+26) artillery systems, 1,244 (+1) MLRS, 994 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 18,088 (+25), cruise missiles - 2,628 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 28,038 (+77), special equipment - 3,579 (+9).
The data is being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 31, as of 22:00, 150 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian aggressors took place at the front , most of them in the Kurakhove sector.
