Cong Govt Responsible For Introducing Controversial Chapters In School Textbooks: Rajasthan Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 1 (IANS) After withdrawing that carried chapters related to the Godhra incident, Rajasthan Education Madan Dilawar said on Friday that the is responsible for introducing controversial books in the school syllabus of the state and added that spreading animosity in the society is the nature of Congress.

A investigation is being conducted into the subject matter published in the and legal action will be taken, he added.

Speaking on the books that have been withdrawn from the school syllabus, he said, "The present government has no role in the selection of the two controversial books "Adrishya Log" whose author is Harsh Mander and "Jeevan Ki Bahar" which has been authored by Madhav Gadgil. These books were sent to the libraries of government schools by Samagra Shiksha Rajasthan and they were selected by the previous Congress government," the Minister said.

Minister Dilawar also said, "Only two books have been added during the tenure of the present government. The first is "Vaccine Ki Gatha" written by Sajjan Singh Yadav and the second is the Rajasthani language book "Chidi Ko Moti Ladiyo". Apart from these two books, 99 books were selected by the previous selection committee on September 29, 2023, whose chairman was the then Education Secretary. At that time a total of 105 books in two groups (63+42) were presented before the then-state Secretary of the government, the chairman of the selection committee, on September 19, 2023. The approval for their selection was issued by the Chairman on September 29, September 30, and October 3 last year. The entire responsibility for the selection of these books lies with the then Congress government, the Administrative Secretary of the Education Department, and the then Education Minister."

"However in our tenure, a book titled "Vaccine Ki Gatha" has been selected so that children can be informed about the horrors of Covid-19 and they can become aware of it. The second book "Chidiya Ka Moti Lado" is a Rajasthani language book. This book aims to promote the regional language. These books are only meant to be kept in school libraries. They have no connection with the curriculum."

The Minister also said that after coming to the notice of the present state government, both the controversial books have been withdrawn and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his ignorance of the books withdrawn from the school's syllabus.

Gehlot said he was not aware of the controversy regarding school textbooks and accused Minister Dilawar of making sweeping remarks over the matter.

"Minister Dilawar can make any comment. But CM Sharma has not said anything on the matter. So how can I say anything," the former Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said that introducing and withdrawing syllabus topics in schools across the state is not the right thing.

A committee should be formed which takes cognisance of this matter, he added.

The Rajasthan government recently withdrew several school textbooks from classes 9 to 12 containing chapters on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.