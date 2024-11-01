Inter-State Weapons Smuggling Module Busted In Punjab; Seven Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) In a major breakthrough amid the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, Amritsar Commissionerate has dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons smuggling module linked to US-based Dilpreet Singh with the arrest of seven operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

The police also recovered 12 pistols along with 16 magazines and 23 cartridges.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Karanjeet Singh a.k.a. Dhanni, Jashandeep Singh a.k.a. Maya, Ishmeet Singh a.k.a. Rishu, Amritpal Singh a.k.a. Spura, and Dilpreet Singh, a.k.a. Dil -- all residents of Chheharta in Amritsar; Varinder Singh, alias Ravi, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the module was providing logistical support to various gangs by procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

The probe also revealed that accused Karanjeet a.k.a. Dhanni along with his brother Jashandeep Singh and Ishmeet brought weapon consignments from Madhya Pradesh to further deliver them to different persons on the instructions of US-based Dilpreet Singh.

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to trace the other people involved in the module and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting swiftly on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and are being supplied to criminal elements in the state, police teams from Islamabad Police Station and CIA Staff-II under the supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Singh Mander launched a special operation and apprehended the accused from the area of Chheharta and Baba Bakala.

A first information report (FIR) no. 234 dated October 29 has been registered under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar.