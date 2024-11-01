Kharge, Rahul Should Apologise To Nation: BJP Accuses Cong Of Misleading Public

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday called on President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation for what he described as misleading the public with unfulfilled promises.

Speaking at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, Prasad criticised Congress leaders for making commitments without backing, creating false expectations among the public.

Kharge on Friday cautioned Congress party units, headed for the upcoming Assembly elections, to not announce guarantees without keeping their budget in mind.

This statement followed the Congress-led Karnataka government's decision to review the Shakti scheme, which was focussed on providing free bus services to women.

However, after facing backlash because of this decision, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday announced that the scheme will not be reviewed.

"Make announcements only for items with budgetary provisions and financial availability. The Congress President makes intelligent remarks, but has he taught these lessons to Rahul Gandhi?" Prasad questioned, referencing the Congress MPs campaign promises and the term "khat khata khat" to emphasise what he saw as empty declarations.

He cited the Congress' five promises in Karnataka, including a monthly allowance to family heads, free electricity, and rice distribution, which he claimed the state was now struggling to fulfil.

"They promised Rs 2,000 a month, free electricity, and food provisions, but are now reviewing services, like free bus rides," he professed, adding that the Congress often "makes false promises to collect votes, then fails to implement their guarantees."

In contrast, Prasad lauded the BJP's initiatives, stating, "When we promise, we deliver. The Prime Minister presses a button, and Rs 6,000 annually goes to farmers. When we talk about Digital India, it becomes a reality."

He cited government programs in digital payments, poverty reduction, and food security as successful examples of the BJP's impact.

Turning to a recent controversy involving Waqf properties in Karnataka, Prasad accused the Congress of engaging in vote-bank politics at the expense of farmers.

"Land of farmers is being looted in the name of Waqf property. In Vijayapura, Karnataka, 44 properties were abruptly placed under Waqf control, replacing farmers' names," he alleged, stressing that the situation was only revealed due to an RTI.

"Land of farmers is being looted in the name of Wafq property. The mafia is capturing land in the name of Waqf properties and making money out of it. The situation in Vijayapura, Karnataka was shocking. Overnight, the name of the Waqf Board appeared in the land records of farmers," he claimed.

"In three weeks, the names of 44 properties were placed under the Waqf Board by cutting out the names of the farmers. When farmers became aware of this, they raised the issue, and we have all the documents related to it. This prompted the Karnataka Law Minister, H.K. Patil, to acknowledge that there was an error in the gazetted acquisition notification. All this was caught because an RTI was filed," he continued.

The BJP MP warned of nationwide protests if Congress converts Hindu and temple properties into Waqf assets, calling for the protection of farmers and Hindu communities.