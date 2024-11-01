3Rd Test: India Slump To 86/4 After Jadeja, Sundar Bowl Out New Zealand For 235

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill shared a half-century partnership but India wasted the opportunity to end Day 1 of the third Test at 86/4 after Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul and Washington Sundar bagged a four-fer to bowl out New Zealand for 235 at the Wankhede here on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had shared a half-century partnership for the second wicket, with the Mumbai opener surviving some anxious moments and scoring 30 off 52 balls, hitting four boundaries. He and Gill added 53 runs for the second wicket before Jaiswal fell to Ajaz Patel, getting bowled while attempting a reverse sweep. India's troubles compounded when nightwatchman Mohd Siraj was trapped LBW by Patel for a golden duck and Virat Kohli ran himself out for four.

At stump, Shubman Gill was batting on 31 with Rishabh Pant on 1 as India dug themselves into a hole.

Playing on home turf, opener Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma survived some anxious overs before India lost their first wicket with 25 runs on the board. Rohit, who was put down by William O'Rourke near the fine-leg boundary, was caught by his counterpart off a thick edge as he shaped up to play defensively to a length ball just outside off-stump by Matt Henry. Rohit scored a run-a-ball 18, hitting three boundaries.

Jaiswal, who was beaten off successive balls by O'Rourke in the fourth over, struck Glenn Phillips for back-to-back boundaries on the leg-side as he and Shubman Gill took India past fifty surviving some testing moments. The absence due to injuries of Tim Southee and Michell Santner was in their favour as Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips and Ish Sodhi could not make a breakthrough.

Gill, who survived a chance as an edge off his bat struck keeper Tom Blundell on the helmet, struck Ajaz Patel for back-to-back fours and jumped out to hammer Phillips for a fine six. He and Jaiswal reached fifty of their second wicket partnership off 58 balls.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja bagged his 14th five-wicket haul and Washington Sundar claimed four wickets as India bowled out New Zealand for 235, 42 minutes after tea.

Battling to avoid a 0-3 whitewash, the Indians opted for a rank turner and Jadeja and Sundar strangled the New Zealand innings as the ball turned square on the first day itself.

Jadeja claimed 5-65 landing double strikes twice while Sundar bagged two wickets apiece in the morning and evening sessions for his 4-81 as the Indian bowlers exploited the turning track to the fullest. They shared nine wickets between them while Akash Deep claimed 1-22 in five overs as Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless (0-47 in 14 overs)

New Zealand have to thank Will Young and Daryl Mitchell for helping them to a decent total as they shared an 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Young scored a patient 71 while Mitchell top-scored with 82 off 129, hitting three fours and three sixes. Only four of New Zealand's batters reached double figures as the visitors lost six wickets for 76 runs.

New Zealand, who were 92/3 at lunch, added 100 runs for the fall of three more wickets, all picked by Jadeja, as they reached 192/6 in the afternoon session. Jadeja and Sundar claimed two wickets apiece after tea as New Zealand were bowled out for 235.

Brief scores:

At stumps, Day 1: New Zealand 235 all out in 65.4 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5-65, Washington Sundar 4-81) lead India 86/4 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill batting 31, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Ajaz Patel 2-33) by 149 runs.