Ukrainian Forces Down 31 Russian Drones, One Guided Kh-59/69 Missile

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 31 Russian drones and one guided Kh-59/69 missile that Russia had launched to attack Ukraine

since October 31 evening.

This was reported by the Air Forces of the of Ukraine on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

Starting from 18:00 on October 31, the Russian forces launched on Ukraine using three Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of temporarily occupied Kherson region, along with 48 Shahed-type strike drones and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel and Kursk in Russia.

Russian tactical also launched guided aerial bomb strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The air assault was countered by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

According to 8:00 update on November 1, 31 enemy drones were shot down.

Fourteen drones were lost from tracking, and three flew in the direction of Belarus.

Also, air defenses intercepted one guided Kh-59/69 missile; the remaining missiles did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures.

Air defenses were active in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Poltava regions.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. However, falling debris damaged several civilian facilities and multi-story and private buildings in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Odesa regions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, air raid alerts were issued in multiple regions of Ukraine on the evening of October 31 due to Russian attacks with strike drones.