My Haunted Forest Hosts The Biggest Costume Contest Of 2024, Offering Lifetime Membership And Exclusive Prizes

My Haunted Forest, the ultimate Halloween destination, is proud to announce the biggest costume contest of 2024.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Haunted Forest, the ultimate Halloween destination , is proud to announce the biggest costume contest of 2024. This year's event promises to be even more thrilling and exciting, with the chance to win a lifetime membership to the forest and exclusive prizes.The contest, held on the last day of the My Haunted Forest event, November 1st, will be open to all visitors. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their most creative and terrifying costumes to compete for the grand prize. The judges will be looking for originality, scare factor, and overall presentation.The winner of the costume contest will receive a lifetime membership to My Haunted Forest, granting them unlimited access to all future events and attractions. In addition, they will also receive exclusive prizes, including a private tour of the forest and a personalized scare experience. The second and third place winners will also receive exciting prizes, making this contest a must-attend for all Halloween enthusiasts."We are thrilled to host the biggest Seattle Halloween costume contest of 2024 at My Haunted Forest," said the event organizer, My Haunted Forest "We can't wait to see the creativity and fear-inducing costumes our visitors will come up with. And the chance to win a lifetime membership and exclusive prizes is just the cherry on top of this already thrilling event."Don't miss your chance to be a part of the ultimate Halloween experience and compete in the biggest costume contest of 2024 at My Haunted Forest. With spine-chilling attractions, delicious food, and now the chance to win a lifetime membership and exclusive prizes, this event is not to be missed. So mark your calendars for November 1st and get ready to show off your scariest costume.

