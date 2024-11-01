In San Francisco, Indian-Origin CEO Dresses Up As Mark Zuckerberg For Halloween. Check What The Facebook Founder Wore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As San Francisco's Silicon Valley made the best out of Halloween holiday, CEOs and founders of some of the world's leading tech companies were seen in their stylish bests, while some took the spooky festival a notch-up with crazy costumes.

But the one CEO who caught the attention of social users was Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI. Srinivas came dressed to the Halloween party dressed as a fellow Silicon Valley CEO and founder - Mark Zuckerberg.

The IIT alumnus had also recently recounted the challenges faced by immigrants while seeking a US residency permit.

Taking to X, Aravind Srinivas shared a picture of himself dressed in a black T-shirt, denim, dark sunglasses, and a silver chain around his neck. The outfit immediately brought to mind the style that Mark Zuckerberg typically opts for in his daily attire.

For the next Halloween, the San Francisco-based CEO promised to dress up as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman . To this, Altman replied,“Like an ill-fitting hoodie and lego adidas shoes? congrats on a truly great product!”

Several netizens commented on Srinivas' post. While some users said that he looked more like Mark Zuckerberg than the Facebook founder himself, some thought his outfit resembled the famous character from Bollywood film 'Munnabhai' – Circuit.

“Is this Circuit from Munnabhai?” a user said.

A user said,“You look more amazing than Zuck in this costume,” another added,“Bro rocking it harder than Zuck himself.”

“I'm 'horrified' that you were able to take a few minutes away from your desk. Totally unacceptable, but nice outfit. Go Bhai!!” a user jibed.

On Halloween, Mark Zuckerberg dressed in a John Wick costume - although many viewers felt it more closely resembled Severus Snape of Harry Potter.

“When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick,” the CEO of Facebook's parent company, Meta, posted on X sharing images depicting him dressed as the iconic protagonist from the John Wick film series, outfitted with a wig styled after Keanu Reeves and a black blazer ensemble.