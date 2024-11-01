Author Stephanie Jacks Announces The Release Of Blue Eyes, Red Dress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A romance where love is recognized, pursued, and faces challenges, struggles, and emotional upheaval, only to find its way into the hearts of two people, destined to be together for life.

Blue Eyes, Red Dress promises to take the reader on a rollercoaster of emotions as the protagonist is pursued by a handsome banker, determined to win her love.

- Patti Ashley, PhD, LPCEAST PETERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The premise for Blue Eyes, Red Dress is based on Abraham Maslow's Hierarchy. The five levels of the hierarchy are physiological needs: breathing, food, water, shelter, clothing and sleep. Next is safety and security: health, employment, property, family and social ability. Love and belonging are the third tier: friendship, family, intimacy, sense of connection. Self-esteem is next to the last tier: confidence, achievement, respect of others, the need to be a unique individual. The top tier is self-actualization: morality, creativity, spontaneity, acceptance, experience purpose, meaning and potential.While not everyone follows a linear pattern from the lowest tier to the highest, many individuals can fluctuate between levels. Few people are believed to reach the self-actualization level but can as individuals have moments of peak experiences. For some people, esteem outweighs love, while others may self-actualize despite poverty.Kristen Warner, RN thinks she is self-actualized despite lacking in love and belonging, although she loves her hospice patients. Aware of their short journey, she chooses to love them and care for them because it is easier than loving someone for a lifetime and losing them. Kristen rarely if ever, cared for a patient in hospice as a result of a motorcycle accident. However, her father, a personal injury lawyer, constantly reminded her of the dangers of motorcycles, instilling a tremendous fear rather than an appreciation.The physiological needs of banker Tim Hurst are met, and his career has provided him with health, employment and property. He is handsome, successful, passionate about motorcycles, and is every person's perfect partner, but he uses others for his own selfish gain. Tim is stuck on the lower tiers due to past history with his dad. He doesn't realize his limitations until he briefly encounters Kristen at a gala wherein, upon a glance, KISMET, he is smitten.A health scare connects Tim to Kristen; however, both must make a choice to grow in the hierarchy despite their passions: Tim, his love motorcycles and Kristen her fear of them.This is the first book in the series, “The Hopeful Romantic,” where love is recognized, pursued, and faces challenges, struggles, and emotional upheaval, only to find it's way into the hearts of two people, destined to be together for life.REVIEWS“In her inspirational novel, Blue Eyes Red Dress, Stephanie Jack beautifully interlaces romance with mystery and intrigue, taking us on a journey with Kristen and Tim, as they learn to, 'Choose love, always choose love.' Concurrently, Jack eloquently and compassionately presents her readers with wisdom and insight into death and dying, and the resultant grief process. Jack's writing is vivid, and brings together the conflicting, complex emotions surrounding grief. Her storytelling is rich and vibrant and at times, heartrending and deeply philosophical. Delve into Jack's beautifully expressed story, and be reminded that, 'There is no such thing as a coincidence,' and 'You will either step forward into growth, or step backward into safety.' The ending will leave you longing for more! I highly recommend reading this book!” Brenda Sollenberger, BSN, RN“This story weaves together how Kristen and Tim help each other face fear and heal pain. The book is written in an eloquent style that invites the reader into their lives and provides insights into the deeper psychological wounds that many of us have and ignore. Finding love and all that it offers is an opening to heal. Stephanie Jack helps us see that unfold beautifully. And gives the reader hope. A refreshing novel that will warm your heart!” Patti Ashley, PhD, LPC, Best-Selling Author, Psychotherapist, Speaker, and Authenticity Architect Coach“Stephanie's writing is fantastic and brought tears to my eyes during several scenes. I enjoyed the detailed creativity and pace of the storyline. Having worked in the medical field for 32 years, I found it easy to relate to Kristen and her commitment to her vocation. I highly recommend this book to anyone looking for a light, sweet love story.” Kym Lambert, R.T. (R) (MR), Outreach LiaisonSTEPHANIE JACK, Ph.D. is a professional writer who has written one nutritional reference book and two novels. She is currently working on her fifth publication, Wayne's Creek. Stephanie resides in East Petersburg, PA.

