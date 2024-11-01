عربي


Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister

11/1/2024 7:19:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

During the call, they discussed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to reviewing a number of regional and international developments of common interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and diplomatic means to reduce escalation and cease fire.

The Peninsula

