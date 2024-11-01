Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

During the call, they discussed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to reviewing a number of regional and international developments of common interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and means to reduce escalation and cease fire.