Long-Awaited Local Bus Service For Ambala Cantt, Ambala City Launched

(MENAFN- IANS) Ambala, Nov 1 (IANS) Haryana's Anil Vij on Friday launched local bus service for Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City towns, the long-awaited demands of locals for past 20 years.

With the success of the local bus service, he said, electric bus service would be introduced, contributing to a pollution-free environment. This is the second major gift for Ambala residents after launching the escalator project after the declaration of election results.

Extending greetings on Haryana Day, the minister highlighted that since the separation from Punjab on November 1, 1966, Haryana has made significant strides in development, while now“feels pity for elder brother Punjab.”

He added on Haryana Day that the local bus service was launched for city residents. The buses would operate on routes like Ambala City to Boh-Babiyal via Mini-Secretariat Ambala Cantonment, Tangri Dam and from Boh-Babiyal to Ambala City via Tangri Dam and Mini-Secretariat. Additionally, routes include Ambala City to Kalarehri, Topkhana, Defence Colony and from Kalarehri to Ambala City via Defence Colony, Topkhana, Cantonment, and Mini-Secretariat.

Public feedback on these buses and service is invited, and routes will be improved based on suggestions, he said. The bus service will be available every hour, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 25, significantly reducing annual travel expenses for regular commuters who currently pay Rs 60 to Rs 80.

The minister also announced plans to construct bus stands and shelters along these routes. A new bus stand at Jansui Head is being constructed and another at Ambala Workshop and Sub-center Narayangarh.

Also, ground-level parking at Ambala City Bus Stand is being developed.

Minister Vij reiterated the unresolved issue of Satluj Yamuna Link Canal or SYL water rights, emphasising that Haryana has surpassed its northern neighbour and other states in various sectors.“If the SYL water rights are granted, agricultural productivity could increase even further, benefiting farmers across the region.”

He mentioned that his influence has been felt from Ambala to Delhi since his first day in office. Improvements at bus stands, including water facilities, toilets, cleanliness, fans and seating areas, have been prioritised, along with clearing encroachments. He emphasised that citizens must benefit from the government's investment in bus station infrastructure.

Vij shared his experience travelling daily between Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City by bus for a year when he worked with SBI Bank. He emphasised that the reintroduced bus service would prevent road accidents and offer an affordable alternative to private transport, proving to be a boon for the city's residents.

He criticised the AAP government in Delhi, accusing it of trying to undermine the nation's cultural heritage. He mentioned that for the first time, people are celebrating Diwali for two days, with Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. He condemned the Delhi government for following policies that, according to him, threaten ancient traditions and festivities.