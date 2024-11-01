Alov By Arman Khadangan Wins Bronze In A' Homeware Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alov

Innovative Incense Holder Design Combines Intricate Aesthetics with Optimal Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of homeware design, has announced Alov by Arman Khadangan as a Bronze winner in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Alov within the homeware industry, acknowledging its exceptional design and innovative features.Alov's recognition with the A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award is relevant to both professionals and consumers seeking innovative and high-quality homeware products. The design aligns with current trends in home decor, offering a unique and aesthetically pleasing solution for incense enthusiasts. Its practical benefits, including enhanced safety and optimized incense diffusion, make it a valuable addition to any home or meditative space.What sets Alov apart is its intricate lattice design, meticulously crafted using advanced CAD software. Each segment of the lattice is strategically engineered to temper rising incense smoke, slowing its ascent and enabling wider dispersion. The design marries traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge metal 3D printing technology, ensuring precise replication of the complex structures while enhancing durability and functionality.Winning the A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award serves as a testament to Arman Khadangan's dedication to pushing the boundaries of incense holder design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of homeware accessories. The award motivates the designer and his team to continue striving for excellence, creating products that elevate user experiences and contribute positively to the industry.Interested parties may learn more about Alov and its award-winning design at:About Arman KhadanganArman Khadangan, born in Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province of Iran, is a dedicated individual with a passion for both network engineering and industrial design. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design at Ostim Technical University of Ankara, Turkiye, he serves as the student representative of the Industrial Designers Society of Turkiye (ETMK) at his institution. With two patent applications and one design patent application under his belt, Arman contributes significantly to innovation. Additionally, he works as a student assistant to the dean of the department, balancing his academic pursuits with valuable administrative responsibilities.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness. These designs incorporate best practices in art, science, design, and technology, offering solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to making the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008, now in its 16th year. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is open to participation across all industries. The A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award specifically recognizes exceptional designs within the interior design and decorative items sector. By participating, designers and brands have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to advancing the industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

