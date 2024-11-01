Letter To Editor Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Diwali

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a festival of lights that brings joy to people. It is a festival of fun, laughter, heaps of sweets, new clothes and crackers.

Nope! Crackers are anything but an integral part of the festival. Celebrating a festival does not necessarily have to be harmful to the planet that we live on.

Firecrackers burn and release smoke into the air, causing air and noise pollution. This causes hazards. So let's celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.

These days, eco-friendly or a green Diwali is being promoted. It is recommended that we use only earthen lamps and organic colours for Diwali and avoid the bursting of firecrackers, as they can be harmful to the ecosystem and cause air and noise pollution.

Jubel D'Cruz