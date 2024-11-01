Karnataka: Multiple Injuries As Thousands Gather For Prayers At Chikkamagaluru's Deviramma Hill Temple On Diwali

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka news: Several as thousands of devotees throng Deviramma Hill Temple in Chikkamagaluru, as part of Diwali celebration. The Deviramma Betta in the Chandra Drona hill range is known for the Deviramma temple, which attracts devotees for an annual ritual held on Naraka Chaturdashi.

Despite continuous rainfall, thousands of devotees climbed the 3,000-foot hill to receive blessings from Goddess Bindiga Deviramma. Located in Mallenahalli and accessible only once a year during Deepavali, the temple drew visitors from all over Karnataka. Participants engaged in rituals that involved making offerings and applying oil, butter, and ghee as part of their prayers.

Devotees reach the temple by traversing through Manikyadhara and Arisinaguppe of Bababudangiri.

The devotees sustained injuries as they slipped and fell on the hills. This was attributed to rainfall in the area for the past two days.

Authorities anticipated a surge in visitors, especially with festivities continuing until November 3.

In response to safety concerns, the district administration and police had put comprehensive measures in place, such as installing safety ropes at strategic points to prevent accidents. Despite this, the influx led to overcrowding and injuries.

While initial turnout was somewhat lower than previous years, a larger crowd was expected on subsequent days as the Deepotsava celebrations continued, TOI reported citing a police official.