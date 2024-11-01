Showmeducks Takes Duck Hunting Next Level With Deekdiver 2.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Randy Nieders, Founder of ShowMeDucksSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShowMeDucks , a leader in innovative waterfowl hunting equipment, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated DeekDiver 2.0, setting a new standard in decoy motion technology.Building on the success of its predecessor, the DeekDiver 2.0 introduces significant upgrades that promise to enhance the hunting experience for waterfowl hunters everywhere."We've listened to our customers and incorporated their valuable feedback into the DeekDiver 2.0," said Randy Nieders, Founder of ShowMeDucks. "This next-generation product reflects our commitment to innovation and our passion for the sport of waterfowl hunting."Key improvements in the DeekDiver 2.0 include:Extended Power Cord: Doubled from 50' to 100', providing greater flexibility in decoy placementEnhanced Safety Features: New stainless-steel brush guard protecting hands, dogs, and the propeller from ice and debrisImproved Durability: Upgraded stainless steel arm screws for increased longevityAdvanced Control: New water-resistant on/off switch with an additional“pulse” switch for precise decoy movementThe DeekDiver 2.0 maintains its user-friendly design, featuring easy assembly and disassembly for convenient transportation. It operates on a standard 12-volt DC battery, making it compatible with most hunting setups. (Decoys, battery, and anchor not included.)The DeekDiver 2.0, priced at $369.99, offers exceptional value for professional and recreational hunters alike. It is now available at premier outdoor retailers such as Mack's Prairie Wings and Rogers Sporting Goods.To experience the DeekDiver 2.0 in action, visit deekdiver .About ShowMeDucks: Founded in St. Louis, Missouri, ShowMeDucks is a family-owned company dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality hunting accessories. With a focus on 12-volt powered devices, ShowMeDucks aims to make waterfowl hunting more enjoyable and successful for hunters of all experience levels.

