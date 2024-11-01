2024 Global Vegan Footwear Market Report: Insights On Size, Trends, And Growth Potential

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vegan Footwear Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Vegan Footwear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024

The vegan footwear market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $27.01 billion in 2023 to $29.6 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth can be linked to ethical consumerism, concerns over animal welfare, environmental awareness, the sustainable fashion movement, and endorsements from the fashion industry.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Vegan Footwear Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The vegan footwear market is expected to experience strong growth, reaching $41.46 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is driven by the global expansion of veganism, sustainability goals within the fashion industry, corporate social responsibility, increased availability and variety of products, and consumer awareness. Major trends include innovations in vegan materials, collaborations and partnerships, the use of recycled and upcycled materials, the growth of online and direct-to-consumer sales, and endorsements by celebrities.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Vegan Footwear Market?

The growing demand for eco-friendly footwear is expected to boost the vegan footwear market. Vegan shoes, made from sustainable materials like recycled plastic and algae, reduce environmental impact, supporting market growth.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Vanadium Ore Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Allbirds Inc., Kenneth Cole Productions, Veerah LLC, MooShoes, Veja, Issey Miyake Shoes GmbH, Native canada footwear Ltd., Taylor + Thomas, Nae Vegan shoes, Ahinsa Shoes Inc., Matt & Nat, AVESU GMBH, Saola Shoes, Noah Shoes.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Vegan Footwear Market?

Major players in the vegan footwear global market are concentrating on creating shoe collections made from cruelty-free materials, such as synthetic substances, to promote sustainable fashion and enhance their competitive edge.

How Is the Global Vegan Footwear Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Shoes, Sneakers, Boots, Sandals, Heels, Other Product Types

2) By Material Type: Microfiber, Polyurethane (PU), Cotton, Natural Rubber, Hemp, Other Material Types

3) By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

5) By End User: Men, Women, Children

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Vegan Footwear Market Leader

North America was the largest market in the vegan footwear market in 2023. The regions covered in the vegan footwear global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Vegan Footwear Market?

Vegan footwear refers to shoes produced without using any animal products like wool, silk, fur, leather, or shearling. These shoes are made from synthetic materials, such as polyurethane and microfiber.

