Lubricant Manufacturer Cuts Waste And Boosts Efficiency With HPS Advanced Pigging Technology

(MENAFN- Pressat) HPS pigging is saving independent lubricants company Exol up to 50,000 litres of product – every day.

In a strategic move to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and enhance sustainability, Exol Lubricants, the UK's largest independent lubricants manufacturer, has implemented Advanced Liquid Product Recovery (Pigging ) Technology.

The technology, from pigging specialists HPS Product Recovery Solutions, was deployed at Exol's Rotherham blending plant.

By recovering valuable lubricant oils that would otherwise be lost during production, HPS has delivered substantial cost savings while supporting Exol's environmental goals.

The systems have enabled Exol to recover up to 50,000 litres of product daily. In addition, it's cut loading times by 50%, leading to a more streamlined and efficient production process.

What is Pigging?

Pigging is a process used in industries that transfer liquids through pipelines, such as food, beverages, lubricants, chemicals, paint, and coatings manufacturing.

A "pig" is a specialist projectile that travels through pipelines, pushed by compressed air, other gases, or water. The technology recovers up to 99.5% of residual liquid product left in pipelines after transfers, allowing it to be reused or packaged rather than wasted during cleaning.

HPS pigging technology also minimises the need for cleaning chemicals and significantly reduces the risks of cross-contamination between products.

Tackling Product Loss and Cross-Contamination

Prior to partnering with HPS, Exol faced major challenges with product loss and cross-contamination during the transfer of lubricants between storage, blending, and packaging.

To address these issues, Exol worked with HPS to install multiple pigging systems to recover nearly all of the valuable lubricant oils that remained in pipelines after transfers.

The result? A major reduction in product loss, less waste, and cleaner, more efficient product changeovers.

Peter Elgar, Executive Chairman at HPS, highlighted the impressive impact:

"HPS pigging technology has delivered outstanding results for Exol, recovering up to 50,000 litres of product daily. The streamlined process has also accelerated loading times by as much as 50%."

Supporting Environmental and Sustainability Goals

By significantly reducing waste and product loss, HPS pigging technology has helped Exol minimise the environmental impact of their production processes. Less waste means fewer resources consumed, less energy required for cleaning, and a lower overall carbon footprint.

Elgar further emphasized the importance of these improvements:

"HPS pigging systems stop companies wasting significant amounts of perfectly usable product. Our technology directly supports Exol's commitment to environmental responsibility. By recovering product from process lines, we're helping reduce the energy and CO2 emissions associated with replacing these losses, making a real impact on both operational efficiency and sustainability."

A Proven Solution for Long-Term Success

Exol has already seen impressive results and is now considering expanding the use of pigging technology across other areas of its operations.

To learn more about the success story of the pigging system for lubricants, click here .

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions specializes in liquid product recovery (pigging) technology. Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, the company has offices in the US and Australia and partnerships with distributors around the world. HPS's solutions help manufacturers increase yields, reduce waste, and achieve significant environmental benefits. For more information, visit