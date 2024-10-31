France’S Loaded G20 Defense Pitch: Helicopters, Jets, And Submarines For Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro sets the stage for an intriguing display of international defense diplomacy.



France, under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, prepares to offer Brazil a comprehensive military equipment package. This move reflects the complex interplay of global and defense interests.



France's proposal includes a diverse array of military hardware. The package features 50 Airbus Helicopters H145M units, designed for versatile operations across Brazil's armed forces.



Additionally, 24 Dassault Rafale fighter jets aim to enhance the Brazilian Air Force 's combat capabilities. The offer extends to naval assets with a fifth Scorpène-class submarine, building on existing cooperation.



Ground forces also feature in France's pitch. The proposal includes 36 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, manufactured by KNDS. These artillery systems previously competed in a Brazilian Army procurement program.







However, that initiative stalled due to political considerations within the current administration. This French initiative doesn't exist in isolation. Italy reportedly plans to offer its M-346 aircraft to Brazilian forces.



Such competition underscores the high stakes involved in securing defense contracts with South America's largest nation. The G20 summit thus transforms into an unofficial marketplace for military technology.

France-Brazil Defense Cooperation

France's strategy builds upon a foundation of existing cooperation with Brazil. Previous deals involved technology transfer and local production arrangements.



These aspects likely factor into the current proposals, aiming to sweeten the deal for Brazilian decision-makers. The potential economic impact of these deals is substantial.



If realized, they could represent billions in contracts, benefiting both French industry and Brazilian military modernization efforts. However, the proposals also raise questions about regional military balance and Brazil's strategic priorities.



Brazil's response to these offers will signal its current defense procurement strategy. The decisions made could influence the country's military capabilities and international partnerships for years to come.



Political factors, including the stance of key figures like Celso Amorim, may play a crucial role in the outcome. The G20 summit, originally focused on global economic cooperation, now serves as a platform for defense industry promotion.



This development highlights the evolving nature of international gatherings and their significance beyond their stated purposes. As world leaders convene in Rio, observers will watch closely for signs of Brazil's receptiveness to these proposals.



The outcomes may reshape the landscape of South American defense capabilities and international defense industry relationships.

