Unisense Introduces Cardiac Health-Based Product Discovery Frameworks In Partnership With HAIF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unisense , an innovator in sensor and data analytics, is excited to announce its collaboration with HAIF , a leading company in artificial intelligence-driven heart failure prediction. Together, they aim to bridge insights with personalized product and experience discovery in the realms of eCommerce, travel, and lifestyle.

Leveraging Unisense's expertise in data-driven product discovery, this partnership will focus on using indicators of cardiac health to enhance consumer experience. By integrating health insights such as heart health and other vital indicators, Unisense seeks to introduce a new approach to product recommendations that resonate with consumer lifestyles and wellness needs.

“Unisense is committed to transforming consumer experiences by creating personalized, health-centered product discovery frameworks,” said Kevin Jaskowiak, CMO.“Through this partnership with HAIF, we're not only advancing predictive healthcare technology but also opening new pathways for personalized eCommerce, travel, and lifestyle experiences that align with individual health indicators.”

HAIF's AI technology has set new standards in cardiology by utilizing extensive datasets to predict heart failure with high accuracy. By joining forces, Unisense and HAIF aim to extend these insights beyond healthcare, using AI to tailor consumer experiences that reflect users' well-being and lifestyle needs.

Dr. Abhijit Ray, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer at HAIF, stated,“Our mission at HAIF is to revolutionize heart health assessment through advanced AI solutions. Collaborating with Unisense allows us to extend our predictive analytics capabilities beyond clinical settings, enabling consumers to make informed lifestyle choices that promote heart health.”

Anand Ramani, CTO of Unisense, added,“This collaboration allows us to combine advanced AI health insights with Unisense's product discovery frameworks. Our goal is to foster an environment where health awareness naturally leads to lifestyle and purchasing choices that support overall well-being.”

About Unisense:

Unisense is a leader in sensor technology and data analytics, dedicated to driving innovation in various industries, including healthcare. Our mission is to provide actionable insights that empower professionals and enhance the quality of care.

About HAIF:

HAIF is a pioneering company in the field of artificial intelligence, focused on developing advanced predictive models to address heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions. Through the power of AI, HAIF aims to improve patient outcomes and shape the future of cardiology.

