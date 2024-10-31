Promiti Roy Joins Corcoran Genesis, Bringing Expertise And A Passion For Client Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Promiti Roy, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

- Promiti Roy, Realtor, Corcoran GenesisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corcoran Genesis is thrilled to welcome Promiti Roy , an accomplished real estate professional with 8 years of experience and a commitment to delivering excellence in the Houston real estate market. Known for her client-centered approach, Promiti is dedicated to fostering long-term relationships and providing outstanding service in Katy and surrounding areas, as well as catering to the South Asian community in Houston.Originally from India and now a proud resident of Katy, Texas for over a decade, Promiti leverages her international business background and local real estate knowledge to deliver exceptional value to her clients. Her experience as the owner of a high-end retail business, combined with her work in finance and international bullion trading, gives her real estate clients an extra layer of expertise they can count on."I'm thrilled to bring my passion for real estate and dedication to client success to Corcoran Genesis," said Promiti Roy. "For me, real estate is about more than transactions; it's about building relationships. I aim to be a trusted advisor for my clients, ensuring they feel confident and cared for at every step of their journey."A Supportive Partnership with Nicole and Doug FreerPromiti describes her experience with Nicole and Doug Freer at Corcoran Genesis as truly supportive. "Nicole and Doug's commitment to their agents is inspiring," she shared. "Their abundance mindset and willingness to share their expertise reflect their values of support and growth. Despite their busy schedules, they are always accessible and genuinely invested in each agent's success. I am grateful to be part of a brokerage where everyone is committed to lifting each other up."In addition to her work at Corcoran Genesis, Promiti and her husband of 20 years enjoy a vibrant family life with their two sons and beloved Goldendoodle. Outside of real estate, she indulges in travel, reading, music, and discovering new dining spots in Houston. Her strong faith, which she credits as her guiding force, shapes both her personal and professional journeys.About Corcoran GenesisCorcoran Genesis is a premier real estate firm serving the Houston area, dedicated to delivering innovative, client-focused real estate solutions. Led by Nicole and Doug Freer, Corcoran Genesis supports its agents and clients with unmatched expertise and a commitment to excellence in service.For more information, visit Corcoran Genesis at .

Bianca Bucaram

THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group

+1 713-898-6552

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.