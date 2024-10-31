عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Microsoft's Ray Smith To Headline AI Copilot Summit NA 2025


10/31/2024 4:48:24 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Opening Keynote by Microsoft VP Ray Smith to Explore the Future of AI Agents and Copilots in Work and industry Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities and the AI Copilot Summit NA programming Committee Board have announced Ray Smith, VP of AI Agents at Microsoft, will deliver the opening keynote at AI Copilot Summit NA , an AI-first innovation, education, and training event for business and technology professionals running March 17-19, 2025, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego, CA.

Continue Reading

Microsoft
Microsoft's Ray Smith to Headline AI Copilot Summit NA 2025

"I am thrilled to be delivering the Keynote at AI Copilot Summit NA on March 18th at the Hilton Torrey Pines," said Smith, "where I will be sharing how autonomous AI and Copilot Agents are redefining businesses, industries, and how work gets done."

Smith will join over 50 speakers from Microsoft and the broader community being selected by the
AI Copilot Programming Committee Board , which includes Microsoft leadership, Users, MVPs, Academia, and Partners, as the event welcomes up to 1,000 attendees that are analyzing why and how AI Agents and Copilots have the potential to transform their businesses.

"On behalf of Dynamic Communities and the board, we are thrilled that Ray will be joining us to deliver the keynote," said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities. "His unique experience, insights on the impact of AI Agents, and perspective on the future will set the tone for this AI-first event produced for the community, by the community."

The 2025 AI Copilot Programming Committee Board has already received over 60
Call for Speaker submissions
to participate in the event and will continue accepting community submissions through November 30.

The AI Copilot Summit NA Programming Committee Board includes the following volunteers for 2025:

  • AJ Ansari, COO, DSWI and Microsoft MVP
  • Bob McAdam, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Tasklet Factory
  • Carmel Wynkoop, Partner in Charge, AI, Analytics & Automation, Armanino
  • Crystal Ahrens, Director, Systems Architecture, HEICO Companies
  • Dewain Robinson, Principal Copilot Solution Architect, Microsoft
  • Grant Dees, Director, Technical Sales, Business Applications, Microsoft
  • Kenny Mullican, CIO, Paragon Films
  • Marie Wiese, CEO, Marketing Copilot and Microsoft MVP
  • Marshall Toplansky, Innovation Professor, Chapman University
  • Michel Simms, VP, AI & Data, Columbus
  • Nathan Bensch, VP, Microsoft Enterprise Services + Technology, enVista
  • Prashant G Bhoyar, GenAI Architect – Office of CTO, AIS and Microsoft MVP
  • Shawn Dorward, VP, sa and Microsoft MVP
  • Seth Bacon, Director, Product & Strategy, RSM

Registration for AI Copilot Summit NA 2025 is
now open .

About AI Copilot Summit NA

About Dynamic Communities
Dynamic Communities is the largest independent innovation, education, and training platform for the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of Microsoft employees, users, and partners. Dynamic Communities provides year-round learning and connections through Community Summit North America, Biz Apps Partner Summit, AI Copilot Summit NA, Summit NA Roadshows and the Dynamics Communities user group website, delivering tips, tricks, how-to, and tutorial videos, articles and podcasts.

For more information on our events, resources, and year-round engagement, visit

Press Contact:

Stephanie Ulmer
330-603-2511

SOURCE AI Copilot Summit NA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108839564


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search