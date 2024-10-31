Consulate General Of Italy In Boston Launches The Festival Of Italian Creativity, November 14-22, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating the contributions of the Italian American community to the historic and contemporary fabric of Boston.

From November 14 to 22, the Consulate General of Italy in Boston is launching“The Festival of Italian Creativity”, free and open to the public.

- Arnaldo Minutti, Consul General of Italy in BostonBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From November 14 to 22, the Consulate General of Italy in Boston is launching“The Festival of Italian Creativity”, an amazing range of cultural events (music, cinema, art, literature and theater), science, technology and business seminars, Italian language labs, food tastings, inspirational guests and much more!All of the events and programs in the Festival, organized in cooperation with the October Italian American Heritage Month Committee of Massachusetts, are open to the public and free of charge with registration.The complete program of events is online at and all events are available with a single registration.The Festival is part of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs designation of Boston as“2024 Capital of Italian Creativity in the World”.“The Festival of Italian Creativity is an extraordinary opportunity to promote Italy and highlight the many connections between Italy and Boston as well as celebrate the contributions of the Italian American community to the historic and contemporary fabric of the city”, said Arnaldo Minutti, Consul General of Italy in Boston.On Friday, November 22, the Festival concludes with the“Gala of Italian Creativity” starting at 6:00pm at the SoWa Power Station and providing an opportunity to honor the significant contributions of the Italian-American community to the growth and success of America. The event will recognize four remarkable local Italian Americans, who have excelled in their areas of expertise, for their decades of leadership and creativity: Karyn Polito, former Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor for her years of public service; Joseph Campanelli, CEO of Needham Bank for business leadership; Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D. for his successes in medicine, and David Manfredi, CEO and founding principal of Elkus-Manfredi for architecture.

Boston Capital of Italian Creativity 2024

