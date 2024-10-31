Fidesic's Latest Update Streamlines Setup For Multi-Entity Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Make Payables Awesome!

Fidesic AP customers have a better way to enable more users and locations to approve invoices with new“Approver” user level and single environment pricing.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fidesic, a leading provider of accounts payable software, prides itself on offering simple, transparent pricing that makes it easier for users to get started. In an effort to continually improve upon its product offering, Fidesic has released new“Environment” pricing and a new“Approver” user type, Fidesic announced today.

“Many of our clients are multi-location and multi-entity businesses with centralized accounts payable processes,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic's VP of Product and Growth.“These two updates improve their ability to manage multiple locations from a corporate accounting office. This is especially helpful to our customers who use Microsoft D365 Business Central because this is how Business Central's multi-company and user structures are set up.”

Previously, Fideisc users with multiple companies were set up with separate pricing for each company in Fidesic. This latest release enables a set up in which multiple companies can be managed in Fidesic and priced under a single Environment. This represents a more sophisticated setup that will simplify billing for multi-company users.

Additionally, Fidesic is now offering a lighter user level for the first time. At $9.00 per user per month, Approver level users can only approve or reject vendor invoices. If an invoice needs to be adjusted, a Standard User or Admin User will be able to make the adjustments as needed. No ERP license is required to approve or reject invoices. See complete pricing details here: Fidesic Plans

“Providing a seamless integration experience with BC is a top priority for us,” said Pritchard.“If we can help our clients save a little money and scale their AP process more efficiently while we're at it, all the better.”

While these updates were released with D365 Business Central users in mind, Fidesic said they are also available to those customers who use Microsoft Dynamics GP.

Fidesic specializes in extending accounts payable functionality for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. Seamless integration with these two products is at the core of Fidesic's offering. Learn more about the integration points for each of these products at the links below.

Microsoft Dynamics GP Accounts Payable Automation

D365 Business Central Accounts Payable Automation

