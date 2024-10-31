Halloween-Inspired Treats From Cakes By Happy Eatery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of the hottest items the Wu sisters have seen this season is this pink "Betty Boop Ghost", essentially a strawberry shortcake with pink fondant icing.

On DC's Fox 5 the centerpiece was the Haunted Graveyard Smash Cake (gray and black lambeth with tombstone name puns and orange and chocolate marble cake inside).

Every season has its big hits, and the new Beetlejuice movie has inspired many examples.

Talented Sisters Bring Colorful Holiday to Life on Washington area TV stations

- Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy EateryMANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wu sisters of Cakes By Happy Eatery (Victoria Wu and Emily Wu-Rorrer) are the perfect business partners - when things get really busy, as they frequently do (especially at times like Halloween), they divide and conquer."We're perfect business partners because we cover each other in a pinch," says Victoria. "Either one of us can go to any of the events we're called to do, and that includes the local TV appearances we're frequently called to do on every dessert and food story you can think of."Halloween week is a perfect demonstration of that as two local TV stations wanted their expert ideas and commentary. Victoria went Monday to WJLA's Good Morning Washington ( ) with a focus on fun and modern (“lots of purple and green,” she says knowingly). Emily Wu-Rorrer covered Tuesday on Fox 5's Good Day DC ( ) and presented a more“dark and edgy” range of options (including dark chocolate, of course).Victoria's mocktail for season was the“Purple People Eater” (leche and blueberry with red watermelon puree and buttery tea flower combining to give it a rich blood color) and Emily featured a“Bloody Witch's Brew” (essentially strawberries, cranberries, tropical fruits and apple cider ) The piece de resistance was the Haunted Graveyard Smash Cake featured on the Fox segment - luscious orange and chocolate marble cake on the inside, grey and black Lambeth piping with googly eyes, and tombstone name puns (“Chris P. Bacon”,“RIP Mai Youth”, etc.) on the outside. Victoria showed a Beetlejuice cake, tombstone cupcakes and a wide range of other options.“Halloween is the perfect time to escape reality and go into the mythical, and that's especially fun in the kitchen,” says Victoria.“I mean, nothing is scarier than Halloween without sugar and sweets.” The good news is that all of the goodies they create can be served up with delicious sugar alternatives without losing their delicious taste.The Ghoulish Delight from the Fox segment is a nod to the TikTok“Dubai Chocolate” sensation: milk chocolate filled with pistachio cream and crunchy kanfeh (a crunchy shredded phyllo pastry). It is a hand-painted candy on the surface which makes it perfect for Halloween creativity and decorations.“Halloween is one of the times you can really let creativity with decorations and accessories go wild,” says Emily.“Googly eyes can easily be made with cream puffs, and icings can be black, metallic, jewel tone – it's almost as much fun as eating these creations.”

