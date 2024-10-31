Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held on Thursday an official talks session with Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, who is visiting Qatar.

Talks during the session, addressed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the the Vietnamese Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the governments of the two countries, a memorandum of understanding in the field of training and diplomatic education between the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vietnam, a protocol between the governments of the two countries amending an agreement on air transport signed in 2009, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the legal field between the ministries of justice in the two countries.

An official reception ceremony was accorded to the Vietnamese Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

