Amir, Pakistan Prime Minister Visit 'Art And Architecture From Pakistan' Exhibition At Nmoq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the "Art and Architecture in Pakistan from the 1940s to the Present Day" on Thursday. The exhibition, held at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), is organized by the Future Art Mills Museum in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar.

During their visit, HH the Amir and the Prime Minister toured the exhibition, viewing prominent artworks on display, including paintings, photographs, textile art, and architectural models from Pakistan dating back to the early 1940s. These pieces capture the essence of Pakistani artistic and architectural heritage and showcase the evolution of its creative identity over the decades.

Accompanying HH the Amir and HE the Prime Minister was HE Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani along with several esteemed members of the delegation accompanying the Pakistani Prime Minister.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation.

