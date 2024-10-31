Two Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrive In Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Two Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived Thursday at Rafic Hariri International Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, carrying food and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing due to recent developments.

The aid was received by the staff of Qatar's Embassy and representatives of the Lebanese government.