Two Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrive In Beirut
Date
10/31/2024 2:00:16 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Two Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived Thursday at Rafic Hariri International Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, carrying food and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing due to recent developments.
The aid was received by the diplomatic staff of Qatar's Embassy and representatives of the Lebanese government.
MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108838807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.