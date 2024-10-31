Restb.Ai And Clearvalue Consulting Join Forces To Revolutionize Appraisal Review With Advanced AI Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Restb and ClearValue Consulting are joining forces to“revolutionize appraisal review” with advanced AI integration.

- Don Juhl, CEO & co-founder of ClearValue Consulting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Restb , real estate's leading AI-powered computer vision solutions provider, and ClearValue Consulting , a leading provider of innovative solutions in the valuation industry, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate advanced computer vision technology into ClearValue's comprehensive valuation review platform, Certainty. This new partnership helps revolutionize the appraisal review process by increasing efficiency, reducing costs and improving overall quality control.

Certainty, a crucial tool for lenders and valuation providers, will now leverage Restb's powerful AI technology to enhance its capabilities. The AI-driven system automatically analyzes photos for identification and verification of the subject's condition and quality, as well as comparables. This helps address common appraisal review challenges that typically require a“stare and compare” process by a reviewer, such as comparing the number of bedrooms on a floor plan to the appraisal. It also automatically blurs images of people in photos that violate guidelines.

“Our goal has always been to provide clients with the most advanced, efficient and reliable tools available," said Don Juhl, CEO & co-founder of ClearValue Consulting.“By integrating Restb's technology into Certainty, we are taking a leap forward in appraisal modernization. This partnership will reduce resource costs, improve the accuracy of reviews, and generate greater efficiencies in the appraisal process.”

The integration of Restb's computer vision technology will offer lenders and valuation providers a streamlined process that works seamlessly across all products, including BPOs, appraisals, evaluations and inspections.

Tony Pistilli, General Manager, Valuation for Restb, said,“By leveraging our advanced market-proven computer vision technology, ClearValue provides clients with a powerful tool that reduces the time and resources spent on reviews, allowing professionals to focus on higher-risk valuations.”

Key benefits of this integration include:

.Enhanced valuation quality through AI-driven photo analysis

.Greater efficiencies in the review process, reducing turnaround times

.Reduction in resource costs and time spent reviewing appraisals

.Compatibility with BPOs, appraisals, inspections, and custom forms

Don Juhl emphasized the growing demand for such innovative solutions.“People are constantly asking how they can reduce costs and minimize revisions while maintaining high standards. With the integration of Restb, Certainty offers an unmatched comprehensive review platform needed to meet these challenges head-on.”

For more information on ClearValue Consulting's Certainty QC Review platform and Restb's computer vision technology integration, visit clearvalueconsulting.

About ClearValue Consulting

ClearValue Consulting understands what sets each business apart and helps accentuate their strengths while boosting productivity through a shared network of assets. Inspired by the access economy model, ClearValue reduces the need for its clients to manage proprietary relationships with service and data providers. Rather than owning these assets outright, clients simply access the services they require at any given point in their product cycle. With over a decade of experience in building information systems for the appraisal management space, ClearValue has leveraged technology to streamline these processes for its clients. As a result, the majority of work happens in the background, significantly reducing client turnaround time and rework issues. For more information visit clearvalueconsulting.

About Restb

With offices in the US and Barcelona, Restb, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily. Learn more about Restb valuation services at restb/customers/appraisals-inspections.

